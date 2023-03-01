‘The Great’: First Look at Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Getting Cozy in Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has announced that Season 3 of “The Great” will drop all 10 episodes on May 12, and revealed a first-look image.

In the third season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) try to salvage their marriage after Catherine imprisoned his friends and almost had him murdered. Peter must also deal with visions of his dead father (Jason Isaacs) as Catherine spreads her word across borders and must compromise to create progress as a political leader.

Tony McNamara created, wrote and executive produced “The Great,” along with executive producers Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman. Civic Center Media produced the series in association with MRC Television.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock dropped a first-look teaser for the new series “Mrs. Davis,” which will premiere at SXSW on March 14 and debut on the streamer April 20. The premiere will include the first four episodes, with the remaining four episodes to be released on the following four Thursdays.

The upcoming series follows Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun who embarks on a mission to destroy the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence, “Mrs. Davis.” Alongside Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” stars Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

Tara Hernandez serves as showrunner, co-writer and executive producer alongside co-writer and executive producer Damon Lindelof. Owen Harris and Alethea Jones are set to direct the series and serve as executive producers.

Check out the “Mrs. Davis” teaser below.

*

HBO dropped the trailer for the second season of Bridget Everett’s “Somebody Somewhere,” which will premiere April 23 on HBO and stream on HBO Max. HBO will drop a new episode of the seven-episode season each Sunday, leading up to the final two on May 28.

The show follows Sam (Everett), who struggles to fit the Kansas mold but uses singing for self-discovery and to find a community of outsiders. The cast also includes Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus and Meighan Gerachis with newcomers Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge and Barbara Robertson.

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen co-created and executive produce the series, with Everett also executive producing. Carolyn Strauss (Mighty Mint), Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn (Duplass Brothers Productions) also executive produced with Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel produced the series, which was written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron with directors Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.

Check out the full trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

TMZ has announced a new game show series, “Who the Bleep Is That?” which will run for four weeks on Fox stations beginning March 6.

Hosted by comedian Jeff Dye, the upcoming game show will have contestants test their celebrity knowledge as they try to decipher and identify obscured images of celebrities. The first contestant to buzz in and guess correctly wins the point, and the contestant with the most points gets the chance to play for a grand prize of $5,000.

“Who the Bleep Is That?” is produced by TMZ Studios and executive produced by Harvey Levin, Tom Ruff, Ryan Regan, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco, with co-executive producer Susan Favre.

DATES

Fox Nation has announced the upcoming five-part docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” will premiere on March 13.

The series will explore the story behind Smollett’s conviction for falsely reporting a hate crime in 2019. Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who took part in the incident, are speaking out for the first time in the docuseries.

“’Anatomy of a Hoax’ takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” Fox Nation EVP John Finley said in a statement. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

“Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” was developed by Pilgrim Media Group and directed by Craig Piligian, Nicole Rittenmeyer, Nicholas Caprio, Scott Eldridge and Gloria Rodriguez.

RENEWALS

USA Networks announced it has renewed “Barmageddon” for a second season, after performing as the network’s current strongest presence in the 18-49 demo.

Hosted and produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, the game show has groups of celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Bar games include twists on classic activities like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).

While the second season guests have yet to be announced, the show’s first season included Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howery and Malin Ackerman.