‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

“The Good Doctor” has been renewed for a seventh season at ABC ahead of its Season 6 finale.

The medical drama, which debuted in 2017, stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome and works in the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Alongside Highmore, the “Good Doctor” cast includes Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

During the current season, ABC aired a backdoor pilot for spinoff “The Good Lawyer,” starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman. No decision has been made regarding that potential series.

“The Good Doctor” is tied with NBC’s “Quantum Leap” as the top-rated entertainment series (programs excluding sports and news) in the 10 p.m. Monday slot this season among adults in the 18-49 demographic.

The show is averaging a 0.6 rating and 6 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s “most current” data stream, which includes a week’s worth of viewing where available.

The sixth season finale of the “The Good Doctor” is set for May 1.

“The Good Doctor” is executive produced and co-showrun by David Shore and Liz Friedman. Additional executive producers include Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

The series hails from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.