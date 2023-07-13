‘The Golden Bachelor’: Watch First Teaser for Senior Citizen Dating Show (EXCLUSIVE)

At long last, it’s finally time for “The Golden Bachelor.”

After years and years — and years! — of waiting for “The Bachelor” franchise’s senior citizens spinoff, the first teaser for the new series is here.

In ABC’s first promo, exclusively revealed by Variety, the franchise’s signature red rose is turned gold for its golden man. The quick trailer is set to the tune of “This Magic Moment.”

While Variety has the first footage for the show, the golden man isn’t being unveiled quite yet. ABC plans to reveal the identity of its mature mystery star next week on “Good Morning America” on Monday July 17 — so stay tuned for that.

“The Golden Bachelor,” which will air Mondays this fall at 10 p.m., will follow one soon-to-be-announced lucky older man who will embark on a journey to find love, flipping the formula of “The Bachelor” franchise, which for more than two decades has starred 20-something and barely 30-something singles.

When “The Golden Bachelor” was officially greenlit, ABC described the show as showcasing a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.” The network’s synopsis says a “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

“The Golden Bachelor” marks the latest expansion in “The Bachelor” franchise, which has aired 60 seasons of television since premiering in 2002 and includes the flagship series “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise.”

Casting calls for a senior citizen “Bachelor” had been airing during “The Bachelor” shows for years, keeping viewers wondering when — or if — the show would ever happen. Disney’s top unscripted TV exec, Rob Mills, previously spoke to Variety about the excitement behind the series. “Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” Mills said. “It’s such a different way of doing ‘The Bachelor’ because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the ‘Bachelor’ prism.”