‘The GOAT’ Competition Series Starring Tayshia Adams, Jill Zarin, Kristen Doute, More Greenlit at Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee has greenlit “The GOAT,” the streamer announced on Monday.

Hailing from the producers of “The Bachelor,” “The Office,” and “FBoy Island,” the reality competition series will feature 14 reality TV celebrities competing in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for the sake of winning the “greatest of all time” title. Daniel Tosh (“Tosh 2.0”) hosts the show.

This season’s cast includes Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Da’Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and Jill Zarin.

“The GOAT” is executive produced by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor,” “FBoy Island,” “Midnight Mass”), Bill Dixon (“The Bachelor franchise,” “FBoy Island”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” “Jury Duty”), Michael Friedman (“Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown”), Howard T. Owens (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Isabel San Vargas (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Ben Silverman (“The Office,””Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Audrey Smith (“FBoy Island”), Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty. Dixon also serves as showrunner. Michael Shea directs. The series is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.

The forthcoming series comes just amid a sea of announcements from the streamer. Earlier this morning Freevee announced a “Bosch: Legacy” Season 3 renewal, and Amazon moving over 100 Prime Video titles including “Reacher,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and “The Wheel of Time” over to the streaming service.

Its programming slate also includes “Judy Justice;” “High School;” reality design series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis;” “Sprung;” music documentary “Post Malone: Runaway;” “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation;” and the sports docuseries “Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.” Its most recently launched series, “Jury Duty” has proceeded to perform well online after becoming a viral hit on social media.

Throughout the year, Freevee is promising to expand the FAST linear channel offering by 75%, which currently includes more than 250 channels in the U.S. across the following areas: thematically programmed channels, exclusive original channels from Freevee and Prime Video, and syndicated channels with partners including FOX Weather, PickleTV, and Vevo.

Within those new offerings is Mike Schur and Shea Serrano’s “Primo,” which is scheduled to arrive on May 19, and the new court program “Tribunal Justice” premiering June 9.