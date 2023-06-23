‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Among Four Shows Canceled at Paramount+, Will Be Pulled Off Streamer

“The Game,” “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and “Queen of the Universe” have all been canceled at Paramount+. In addition, all four shows are set to be removed from the streaming service in the coming days.

“The Paramount+ series ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ ‘Queen of the Universe’ and ‘The Game’ have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said. “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

News of the cancellations and subsequent removals comes just days ahead of the launch of the unified service Paramount+ with Showtime, which will debut on June 27. Showtime shows like “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” and many more will then be available to all subscribers.

According to an individual with knowledge of the removals, the decision was data-driven, though Paramount did not share any specific data that highlighted why these shows are being canceled and removed. It is the latest example, however, of streamers removing content from their platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery led the charge on such removals at Max under the leadership of David Zaslav, while other platforms like Disney+ and Hulu have recently followed suit.

The cancellation of “Star Trek: Prodigy,” the first animated kids show in the “Star Trek” universe, comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a second season back in 2021. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, although the show had aired on Nickelodeon in addition to Paramount+, it will not be returning to Nickelodeon either. Those on the show will complete post-production on Season 2 and then CBS Studios will be free to shop it to other outlets.

CBS Studios will also be free to shop “The Game,” the revival of the CW/BET series of the same name. The revival has aired two seasons on Paramount+.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” debuted its one and only season on Paramount+ back in April. The show serves as a prequel to the hit musical film and stage show “Grease.” It was originally developed at Max (formerly HBO Max) before it was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in 2020. Paramount Television Studios will shop the series to other outlets.

“Queen of the Universe” was a drag singing competition series from World of Wonder, the same company that produces the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise. The final four episodes debuted on June 22 and the show will be removed from Paramount+ on June 30.