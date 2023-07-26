‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Renewed for Season 2 at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa’s new HGTV docuseries “The Flipping El Moussas” has been renewed for a second season with an expanded 14-episode order.

Per HGTV’s description for the second batch of “The Flipping El Moussas” episodes, “During the new season, the couple will face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous southern California real estate market. Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy.”

The eight-episode first season of “The Flipping El Moussas” premiered March 2 on HGTV and concluded with its April 27 finale.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in early 2024.

“The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV, said. “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.”

El Moussa is best known for HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” which he starred on with ex-wife and fellow HGTV star Christina Hall (who recently had her own new HGTV series renewed), and “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.” These shows, along with the El Moussas’ wedding special, “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do,” are available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

“The Flipping El Moussas” hails from DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc.