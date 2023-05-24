‘The Family Stallone’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Just one week after the series premiered, Paramount+ has ordered a second season of “The Family Stallone.”

Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, the docuseries offers a glimpse into the personal life of Stallone and his most prized possession: his family.

In the first season, fans got to know the “Rocky” star’s wife, who is the co-owner of the Serious Skin Care wellness brand and a businesswoman, as well as what his three girls are up to. The oldest, Sophia, is still finding her focus and co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with Sistine; Sistine, an actress and model, who was hard at work developing her first feature film; and Scarlet whose acting career was taking off while she continued to pursue her studies in college. She recently appeared in Season 1 of “Tulsa King.” In addition to the family, some familiar faces by the likes of Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren also made brief cameos.

According to Paramount+, after debuting on May 17, “The Family Stallone” premiere quickly broke records, becoming the No. 1 original reality series premiere on the service. The first season is now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K, Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow. New episodes will become available to stream on Wednesdays.

The unscripted series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.