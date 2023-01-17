‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for 2023-2024 TV Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Daytime talker “The Drew Barrymore Show” will be back for the 2023-2024 TV season. The show has been renewed for a fourth year on CBS stations, which air it in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The news was announced Tuesday by CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio. The renewal comes following this year’s format change, in which “The Drew Barrymore Show” was reconstructed as two half-hour episodes that stations could run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately.

On many CBS stations, that meant launching a new half-hour local newscast from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., serving as a lead-in to the first half-hour of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Under the new structure, CBS stations also aired both half-hours of the show on its duopoly stations in markets where the company owns two stations. (New York’s WCBS and Chicago’s WBBM air a half-hour “Drew” at 9:30 after local news, while Los Angeles’ KCBS runs both half hours of “Drew” at 2 p.m.)

“This season, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” LoCascio said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.”

Guests this season on “Drew” have included President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (their first joint sitdown in daytime), George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon.

According to CBS Media Ventures, “The Drew Barrymore Show” averages 1.21 million viewers – up nearly half a million viewers year to year. It ranks as syndication’s #4 talk show. Ratings growth has been seen in New York (up 4%), Chicago (up 6%) and Philadelphia (up 35%).

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City, “Drew” features celebrity interviews, human interest stories, positive news and lifestyle segments. Ross Mathews also appears as “Drew’s News” co-host. Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.

“It’s gratifying to see ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ continue to grow creatively and attract larger audiences,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. “The new format is working out great for stations, the show and CBS Media Ventures. It makes us very happy that our viewers will be able to continue to enjoy the humor, heart and humanity that Drew, Ross and their colleagues put into each and every episode.”