‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its political drama series “The Diplomat” for a second season, the streamer announced Monday.

Season 1 of “The Diplomat” had a strong debut on April 20, quickly taking the top spot on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list, dethroning “The Night Agent’s” No. 1 run. It went on to appear in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of ‘The Diplomat’s’ gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of Netflix’s drama series. “After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

The drama series stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a new U.S. ambassador in the United Kingdom. Kate is forced to juggle the struggles of an international crisis by strengthening strategic alliances in London all while trying to save her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Alongside Russell and Sewell, “The Diplomat” ensemble also features David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

“We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat,’ it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!” said Debora Cahn, creator and showrunner for the series.

“The Diplomat” is created by Cahn, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams and Russell.