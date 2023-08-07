The CW Network President Dennis Miller Extends Contract Through 2027

Dennis Miller has extended his contract as president of the CW Network through 2027.

Miller (pictured above left) joined the network as president in October 2022, following its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. A month later, Brad Schwartz (above right) was brought on as president of entertainment at the network.

Over the past year, Miller and Schwartz had worked together to unveil the shape of the Nexstar-run CW, with its first fall slate coming amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood. A schedule was built around imported series such as “The Spencer Sisters” and “Sullivan’s Crossing,” as well as reality content including “FBoy Island” (revived after cancellation at Max), and a wide world of sports: ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, LIV Golf and the show “Inside the NFL.”

Nexstar says that by 2025, the CW will air more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and CEO, said. “He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners. When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

Miller added: “I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network. And we’re just getting started.”