The CW Adds Roku’s Ashley Hovey as Its First-Ever Chief Digital Officer

The CW network has tapped Roku exec Ashley Hovey as the broadcaster’s first-ever chief digital officer.

Per the CW, in this new role, Hovey will be responsible for overseeing the business strategy and day-to-day operations of the network’s digital operations and OTT streaming platforms.

Hovey will begin in her position April 17, reporting to Dennis Miller, president of the CW.

“We are thrilled to have an all-star digital business strategist like Ashley Hovey join our senior leadership team,” Miller said. “Ashley is a trailblazer who knows what it takes to build a successful entertainment brand from the ground up and we look forward to having her play a vital role in helping us expand and monetize The CW Network’s digital footprint.”

“I’m excited to join the Network at a crucial time when anything and everything is possible in TV and streaming,” Hovey added. “The CW has an amazing audience and history, and I look forward to bringing my experience of building one of the largest Ad Supported streaming businesses to the Network. Together with the great team Dennis has put in place, I cannot wait to grow the Network to new heights.”