The CW Acquires Canadian Sitcom ‘Run the Burbs’ from ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Alum Andrew Phung

The CW reveals Canadian sitcom “Run the Burbs” will make its US debut as the network unveils its Summer 2023 programming lineup.

The network has renewed both newcomers “Family Law” and the comedy “Bump” for second seasons. Starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, the legal drama follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi, as she struggles to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father’s law firm which results in a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

“Bump” is an Australian comedy-drama series about Olympia Chalmers-Davis, an overachieving 17-year-old student who has a surprise baby and the complications that ensue for the two families involved.

“Great Chocolate Showdown” and “Mysteries Decoded” will also return this summer. Premiere dates and times for the new season will be revealed at a later date.

Among the new titles are “Moonshine,” “Greatest Greek Year Ever: 1982,” and “Recipe for Disaster.” “Moonshine” is a scripted series hailing from EP Sheri Elwood (“Lucifer”). The drama follows a family of dysfunctional siblings as they battling for control of their family business.

More to come…