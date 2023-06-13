‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ Delivers Nearly 10.3 Million Total Viewers (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” recorded a solid performance for ID and the newly integrated Max.

The three-episode series, which premiered on May 29 on ID and aired over the course of three consecutive nights during the 9 p.m. block, delivered an audience of 10.295 million total viewers across ID, Max and Discovery+ according to a mix of data from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery. This marks ID’s highest-rated telecast in three years.

The six-hour documentary exploring a bizarre family saga centered around the mystery of Natalia Grace, a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan who was believed to have spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia — a rare congenital bone growth disorder that results in dwarfism. But her adopted family suspected otherwise.

The Barnett family alleged that Natalia was an adult pretending to be a child who had plans to hurt their family, leading to years of investigations and confusion. Featuring interviews from the Barnett family, never-before-seen footage and testimonies from a variety of guests, the series attempts to answer the long-elusive question: who is Natalia Grace?

On the heels of the first documentary’s success, ID greenlit a follow-up documentary, “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” that is set to premiere later this summer on ID and Max. “Natalia will share her side of the story of what happened behind the closed doors of the Barnett family home and address allegations against her head on. After years of being cloaked under a gag order due to the subsequent legal proceedings around the 2019 arrest of her adoptive parents, Natalia has been unable to tell her story,” reads the description, per WBD.

Hot Snakes Media produced “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” for ID. All episodes are currently available to stream on Max.