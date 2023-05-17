Netflix Pitches Fall Slate to Advertisers: ‘The Crown’ Final Season, Mike Flanagan’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ and More

For its first-ever upfronts presentation, Netflix took a page out of broadcast networks’ traditional playbook and boasted about not just what series it has launching in the coming months, or even through the end of the year, but specifically calling out its fall 2023 slate.

A staple of upfronts week — though not as much lately, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now because of the writers strike — has been the unveiling of ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox’s fall lineups. This was done so advertisers knew what they were buying ads against and therefore what demos and audience size it would be most likely to reach by promoting products during those programs.

For Netflix, which doesn’t follow the September-to-May season that broadcast still lives by but now has an ad-supported tier it needs to supply with commercials, to take this approach is potentially a move for the streamer to better align itself with its competition in the bidding war for limited ad dollars.

See the list of TV shows and movies Netflix is launching this fall, including the sixth and final season of “The Crown” and Mike Flanagan’s “Fall of the House of Usher,” the last show he completed with the platform before moving his overall deal to Amazon. Note that the list does not include premiere dates, something broadcast networks also traditionally do not announce until the end of the summer.

Fall 2023 Series Slate Highlights:

Returning Favorites

“Big Mouth” Season 7 – Emmy-winning adult animated comedy series

“The Crown” Season 6 – The series finale of this Emmy-winning drama

“Sex Education” Season 4 – BAFTA- and International Emmy-winning comedy series

“Love Is Blind” Season 5 – Emmy-nominated reality series

“Selling Sunset” Season 7 – Emmy-nominated reality series

“Selling the OC” Season 2 – Reality series

“Top Boy” Season 3 – BAFTA-winning drama series

“Virgin River” Season 5 – Romantic drama series

New Prestige Dramas

“All the Light We Cannot See” – Directed by Shawn Levy, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

“Blue Eye Samurai “– Animated action series from Michael Green and Amber Noizumi

“The Fall of the House of Usher” – Based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe

“Griselda” – Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara

New Comedy Series

“Exploding Kittens” – Adult animated series based on the popular card game

“Obliterated” – High octane action-comedy from the creators of “Cobra Kai”

“Neon” – Reggaeton comedy from Shea Serrano

“The Vince Staples Show” – Starring the critically acclaimed artist, actor and creator

New Unscripted Competitions

“Surviving Paradise” – Social experiment and survival competition

“Squid Game: The Challenge” – Featuring 456 real players competing for $4.56 million

New Premium Documentaries

David Beckham documentary series – Directed by Fisher Stevens and produced by John Battsek

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” – Directed by R.J. Cutler

“Life on Our Planet” – From Silverback Films and Amblin Television, narrated by Morgan Freeman

Local Language

“Berlin” – Spanish drama series from the universe and creators of “La Casa de Papel”

“Lupin” Part 3 – French drama series

“Elite” Season 7 – Spanish drama series

“Sweet Home” Season 2 – Korean drama series

“Gyeongseong Creature” – Korean drama series

Select Upcoming Films

“A Family Affair”

“Carry-On”

“Damsel”

“Extraction 2”

“Fair Play”

“Heart of Stone”

“The Killer”

“Leave the World Behind”

“Lift”

“Love at First Sight”

“NYAD”

“The Old Guard 2”

“The Out-Laws”

“Pain Hustlers”

“The Perfect Find”

“Rebel Moon”

“Rustin”

“Spaceman”

“They Cloned Tyrone”

“The Union”

Coming Soon

“3 Body Problem”

“That ’90s Show” Season 2

“A Man in Full”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”

“Bridgerton” Season 3

“The Brothers Sun”

“Bodkin”

“Cobra Kai” Season 6

“The Decameron”

“The Diplomat” Season 2

“Emily in Paris” Season 4

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 6

“Full Swing” Season 2

“Girls5Eva” Season 3

“The Madness”

“Mo” Season 2

“Monster” Season 2

“The Night Agent” Season 2

“One Piece”

“Outer Banks” Season 4

“The Recruit” Season 2

“Ripley”

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 4