‘The Crowded Room’: First Look at Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in Apple TV+ Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ has released first-look images of its upcoming limited series “The Crowded Room,” which stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

The 10-episode thriller series will premiere with its first three episodes on June 9. The remaining seven episodes will then air one episode per week, concluding on Friday, July 28.

“The Crowded Room,” according to its official plot description, follows “Danny Sullivan (Holland) after he was arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Danny unveils his life through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), and slowly details to Rya, and the audience, his mysterious past that led him to the fateful incident. As Danny retrospectively examines his life, he reckons with his past and a few pivotal moments, that ultimately leads him to uncover a life-altering revelation.”

The series also stars Sasha Lane (“Conversations With Friends”), Will Chase (“Dopesick”), Lior Raz (“Fauda”), Laila Robins (“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”), Henry Eikenberry (“Euphoria”) and guest stars Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter”), Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”), Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom”) and Zachary Golinger (“A Quiet Place”).

Created by “A Beautiful Mind” Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, “The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman executive produces through his Weed Road Productions, along with Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the show’s pilots, in addition to executive producing.

See “The Crowded Room” first-look images below.

Courtesy of Apple

Courtesy of Apple

Courtesy of Apple

TRAILERS

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming original series “Fatal Attraction” that is set to premiere on Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The show is a refurbished take on the classic 1980s thriller “Fatal Attraction.” The series follows the story of Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson), a man who has just served 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), the woman he had an affair with his wife (Amanda Peet) with. Now, after his release, Dan has big dreams of proving his innocence while fostering his relationships with his family.

Alexandra Cunningham joins the series as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

Watch the official trailer below.