‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Reveals Hotel’s Killer Origins in First Trailer

It’s time to check into “The Continental.”

The world of “John Wick” is expanding with the upcoming prequel series “The Continental” — which doesn’t include Keanu Reeves’ staple character, but after seeing the first trailer, it looks like the action-packed show may not need him anyway.

“The Continental” is a prequel miniseries based on the four main “John Wick” movies. The original set of films, including last month’s “John Wick 4,” follows Reeves’ ex-hitman character, John Wick, who comes out of retirement on a quest for bloody vengeance. “The Continental” will give audiences a glimpse into the early “John Wick” universe before the timeline of the first film with its three episodes. The show will premiere on Peacock in September.

The Continental is a popular hotel chain showcased throughout the films, notorious for housing many hitmen and murderers. In the miniseries, fans will see how The Continental hotel came to be the infamous assassin hub. Popular characters like Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films) will be shown in their younger years with the show being set in the mid-1970s in New York.

From the looks of the trailer, audiences are in for an action-packed extension from the world of “John Wick,” full of enough deception, danger and conflict to rival its original counterparts.

The cast of killers and Continental guests includes Mel Gibson, Collin Woodell as young Winston, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Ayomide Adegun as the young concierge Charon (played by the late Lance Reddic), Nhung Kate and Katie McGrath.

Albert Hughes will direct the first and last episode of “The Continental,” with Charlotte Brandstom directing the second. Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward, Chris Collins and Ken Kristensen serve as writers of the show. Lionsgate Television and Thunder Road Pictures produced the series.

Watch the teaser below.