‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz.

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero.

“The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman, while Kai Dolbashian produces.

“The Consultant” premieres Feb. 24 on Prime Video. Watch the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV+ has revealed a sneak peek at the “The Foundation” Season 2, which is set to debut this summer on the streamer.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s stories, the drama series follows a band of exiles as they attempt to rebuild civiliation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton return for the second season, with Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Rachel House and Nimrat Kaur joining the cast.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Showrunner David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Hulu has unveiled a first look at the original comedy series “History of the World, Part II.”

A sequel to Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I,” the series features a variety of sketches that take place during different periods of human history. Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz star.

“History of the World, Part II” is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television. Brooks serves as a writer and executive producer along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith.

The series premieres this spring on Hulu.

History of the World, Part II — Episode 102 — Judas betrays Jesus; Shirley Chisholm makes a big announcement. General Grant finds himself in trouble and Marco Polo meets Kublai Khan. Leon Trotsky (Ike Barinholtz), shown. (Photo by: Greg Gayne/Hulu) HULU

History of the World, Part II — Episode 102 — Judas betrays Jesus; Shirley Chisholm makes a big announcement. General Grant finds himself in trouble and Marco Polo meets Kublai Khan. Schmuck Mudman (Nick Kroll), shown. (Photo by: Greg Gayne/Hulu) HULU

History of the World, Part II — – Episode 101 — General Grant heads out in search of a drink; After the Russian Tsar is executed, Schmuck Mudman and his family head to Moscow; Shakespeare’s Writers Room; Invention of Fire; The REAL Kama Sutra. Shirley Chisholm (Wanda Sykes), shown. (Photo by: Tyler Golden/Hulu) HULU