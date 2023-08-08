‘The Conners’ Eyes Fall 2024 Syndication, as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution and Debmar-Mercury Seal Licensing Deal

“The Conners” is making its way to off-net syndication, as Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment has stuck a deal with both Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group and Debmar-Mercury to distribute the sitcom’s first five seasons (and future seasons as well). “The Conners” will be sold for a fall 2024 launch in domestic syndication.

Under the deal, Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group will oversee international distribution, including SVOD, AVOD, basic cable and FAST rights, while Debmar-Mercury (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lionsgate) will handle domestic syndication.

“The Conners,” which launched in 2018 as the successor series to “Roseanne” (which had been revived for a season, but then canceled following offensive remarks star Roseanne Barr made on social media), was recently renewed for a sixth season on ABC. The show is ABC’s most-watched comedy, and has already hit 93 episodes — making it a rare new sitcom entrant in the off-network syndication world.

“We’re proud to be selected by a great force in television like Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment to bring this incredible property to buyers around the world,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution. “This agreement shows Lionsgate’s ability to marshal all of its resources, combining the strength and prowess of our global distribution with Debmar-Mercury’s unparalleled syndication expertise in support of a remarkable brand and series.”

Added Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement: “In the tradition of some of the most successful, longest-running multi-cam sitcoms, ‘The Conners’ promises to be a great addition to TV stations lineups, and will offer a proven competitive advantage to broadcasters for years to come. Tom Werner, together with Marcy Carsey and their creative team, have been responsible for many of the mega-comedies that helped build the broadcast business in the U.S. We are excited to be able to team with Tom and with Jim Packer’s global distribution team on ‘The Conners.’”

Insiders note that the decision was made by Werner to partner with Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury because of the magnitude of those companies’ operations. Carsey-Werner Television, meanwhile, remains in the distribution game, focusing on domestic sales of the indie producer’s vast library (including the original “Roseanne”).

“Lionsgate’s global reach and success across all platforms makes us extremely confident they will successfully bring ‘The Conners’ to audiences worldwide,” Werner said.

“The Conners” stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson, and is produced by Werner Entertainment. Werner serves as executive producer, along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The deal was negotiated by Packer, Bernstein and Marcus for the studio, and UTA and Jackoway Austen for Werner Entertainment.