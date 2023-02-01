‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox, Jeannine Renshaw Joins as Co-Showrunner

“The Cleaning Lady” has been renewed for Season 3 at Fox. In addition, Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as executive producer and co-showrunner.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

News of the renewal comes after “The Cleaning Lady” aired its Season 2 finale on Dec. 12. Renshaw will serve as co-showrunner opposite series creator Miranda Kwok. Renshaw takes over the role from Melissa Carter, who is exiting the series after two seasons. Renshaw’s past credits include “Good Girls,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Manifest,” “Charmed,” and “Angel.”

“’The Cleaning Lady’ is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

Élodie Yung leads the cast of the drama series, while other cast members include Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, Martha Millan, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, and Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle. Per Fox, “The Cleaning Lady” is averaging 5.4 million viewers per episode in multiplatform viewing in its second season.

“The Cleaning Lady” is based on the Argentine series “La chica que limpia.” Along with Kwok and Renshaw, executive producers are Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. The series is a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.