‘The Chosen’ Worldwide Distribution Rights Acquired by Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the the Biblical epic series “The Chosen.”

Three seasons of “The Chosen” have been produced to date. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, while Season 1 is also on Netflix. It is also availabile in France on Canal+, the Netherlands on NPO, Spain on MovieStar and Poland on TVP. A fourth season, from creator, director, and producer Dallas Jenkins and starring Jonathan Roumie, is currently in production. It has also pulled in $35 million at the box office in special event theatrical releases

The Come and See Foundation will retain and manage licensing rights for all activities within the non-profit sector.

The crowdfunded series tells the story of Jesus Christ (Roumie) as seen through eyes of his followers. The series has reportedly racked up over 110 million viewers who have watched at least one episode since it first launched.

“Lionsgate is perfect for us,” said Jenkins. “They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that. We’ll continue to do what we do best unabated, and they’ll expand our efforts with their tremendous distribution team.”

“The more I learned about ‘The Chosen,’ the more I wanted to ensure that it is on the best platforms across the globe,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “It’s no surprise that an artfully crafted story about such an important historical figure, unlike anything done before, would be in great demand. The multi-season approach has allowed ‘The Chosen’ to consistently build its audience and generate a unique level of engagement. We’re excited by the opportunity to elevate this incredible property to the next level of worldwide recognition and popularity.”

Jenkins and Roumie are repped by UTA. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Christopher Davis and Daniel Taylor.