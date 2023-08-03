‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Trailer Is Filled With Ruthless Competition and Surprise Romance (EXCLUSIVE)

“This is not ‘Big Brother!'”

That’s the message that comes across loud and clear in the exclusive trailer for Season 2 of “The Challenge: USA.” For the first time, vets from MTV’s “The Challenge” will play on CBS; Season 1 only featured alums from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island.”

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back,” says host T.J. Lavin in the video above. “‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest and riskiest ‘Challenge.’ But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home.”

Season 2 takes place in Croatia with the 24 contestants battling it out until one man and one woman take home the grand prize of $250,000 each.

It wouldn’t be a season of “The Challenge” without fierce competition, over-the-top drama and of course… the romance, all of which are shown in the trailer above; “Big Brother” Season 20 alum Tyler Crispen is shown kissing “Big Brother” Season 24 star Alyssa Snider.

The cast includes six fan-favorite “Challenge” competitors: Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Stephens, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia and Cory Wharton. They will face 18 reality stars from other CBS series, some of whom have competed on the MTV franchise before, including Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Alyssa Lopez, Faysal Shafaat and Paulie Calafiore.

Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray won Season 1 of the CBS season, which aired in July 2022., going on to compete in the “World Championship” season, which streamed on Paramount+.

“The Challenge: USA” Season 2 debuts on MTV Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET, with part two airing on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Following the premiere, it will air twice a week on Thursdays at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m. for the first three weeks, then move into the Thursday time slot beignning Aug. 31.