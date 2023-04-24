‘The Boys’ to Show ‘Urethra Scene’ and ‘Herogasm’ on the Big Screen With Season 3 Marathon at Amazon’s Culver Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is putting its ownership of the Culver Theater to good use with a two-day screening of “The Boys” Season 3.

On both Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, all eight episodes of the third season of the Prime Video drama will play on the big screen in the Culver City cinema (formerly an ArcLight/Pacific theater, acquired by Amazon in July 2022) starting at 9 a.m.

For the April 28 screening, the FYC event will run until 6:30 and include an hourlong Q&A with the cast and executive producers in honor of National Superhero Day. There will be no Q&A on April 29, which will conclude the festivities at 5:30.

Per Amazon, “Fans can enjoy free popcorn, octopus gummies, and plenty of free sh*t to win throughout both days, as well as a drop-in Q&A with series cast and executive producers for those attending on Friday. Cosplay is encouraged for this once in a lifetime chance to see that urethra scene and the fan-favorite episode Herogasm on the big screen.”

Registration and admission are on a first-come, first-served basis. You can RSVP to the screening here.

In case you never got around to seeing Season 3 when it aired last summer — in which case, boy(s) are you in for a wild ride — here is the synopsis: “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

“The Boys” Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jensen Ackles, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.

The series is showrun by series creator Eric Kripke and hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Production on Season 4 of “The Boys” recently wrapped. No premiere date has been set for the new episodes, or its upcoming spinoff series, “Gen V.”