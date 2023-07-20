‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Sets Premiere Date at Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has finally set the premiere date for “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V.”

Also from creator Eric Kripke, the new show, which takes place at a superhero college, will launch with its first three episodes on Sept. 29. New episodes will rollout weekly until the Season 1 finale on Nov. 3.

Per Amazon’s description for “Gen V”: “From the world of ‘The Boys’ comes ‘Gen V,’ which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Amazon has set the premiere date for the show following the conclusion of filming on “The Boys” Season 4, which does not yet have a release window announced, and amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA dual strike, a work stoppage that affected Amazon’s plans to promote “Gen V” (and other titles) with cast members and creators at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Guest stars include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as “The Boys” cast members Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne, who will reprise their roles from the main series for the spinoff.

“Gen V” is showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who executive produce alongside Kripke (showrunner of the parent series), Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, “The Boys” comic book masterminds Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

Co-executive producers include Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanís.

“Gen V” hails from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. The series marks the third in Amazon’s “The Boys” franchise, alongside the main series and animated anthology “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”

See the new teaser art for “The Boys” spinoff “Gen V” below.