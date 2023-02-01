‘The Blacklist’ to End With Season 10 at NBC

As it approaches one full decade on the air, “The Blacklist” is coming to a close at NBC.

The drama series’ upcoming 10th season, which will include its 200th episode, will be its last. Premiering on Feb. 26, Season 10 sees Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confront unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge, testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

“The Blacklist” premiered in September 2013. Spader stars alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix, and executive producers include series creator Jon Bokenkamp, showrunner John Eisendrath, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper. Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television produce.

In 2017, NBC premiered a spinoff — “The Blacklist: Redemption” starring Famke Janssen — that was canceled after one season.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but ‘The Blacklist’ proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

“We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of ‘The Blacklist,’ the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

“After 10 years, hundreds of ‘Blacklist’ cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said Eisendrath. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

See a new Season 10 trailer below.