‘The Big Door Prize’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed “The Big Door Prize” for a second season, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

According to the official description, “The Big Door Prize” follows the story of a small town that changes after a mysterious machine appears in the local general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Christopher O’Dowd stars as Dusty Hubbard, a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions based on the machine’s printouts which leaves him questioning his own happiness. Though he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) starts to dive into the idea that she could have something bigger in store for her. Up until the arrival of the Morpho machine, the couple lived a seemingly easy and safe life. But all of that changes when the community is forced to take stock of their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future. The series is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name.

“We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two,” said creator David West Read. “Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of ‘The Big Door Prize’ with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”

In addition to O’Dowd and Dennis, the series stars includes, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

Read serves as showrunner and executive producer with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance Television. Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque and Declan Lowney directed the series in season one. “The Big Door Prize” is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

In addition to “The Big Door Prize,” Apple Originals produced by Skydance Television include the recently announced Apple TV+ comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, also from creator David West Read; and, the global hit epic saga “Foundation,” set to premiere its second season this summer.