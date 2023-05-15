‘The Bear’ Season 2 Trailer: Carmy’s Chaotic Kitchen Gets a Makeover and Hires New Staff

Yes, chef! Hulu’s “The Bear” has cooked up its first trailer for Season 2, coming to Hulu on June 22.

“The Bear” was a surprise hit last year for Hulu, as fans fell in love with the chaotic, yet adored, chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Season 1 ended with Carmy and his cooks finding hundreds of dollars of hidden money left over by his late brother Mikey, and they plan to reinvent The Beef eatery into the new and improved The Bear restaurant.

Here’s the Season 2 logline: “Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.”

The cast includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is also joining as a guest star, Variety exclusively reported last month.

Watch the trailer below.