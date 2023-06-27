‘The Bear’ Viewership Spikes 70% With Season 2 Launch, Marking FX’s Most-Watched Hulu Premiere

Fans spent a lot of the time out of the kitchen and in front of the TV over the weekend, saying “Yes, chef,” to the second season of FX’s “The Bear.”

On Tuesday, FX and Hulu announced “The Bear” Season 2 had seen a 70% increase in total hours streamed in the first four days following its June 22 launch — when compared to the FX comedy’s first season stats over that same post-premiere time period.

(The first season of “The Bear,” which premiere June 23, 2022, consisted of eight episodes, while Season 2 has 10 episodes in total. Both seasons dropped all available episodes at launch.

While FX and Hulu did not reveal the actual streaming figures for “The Bear” Season 2 premiere, the Disney-owned brands said the second season’s debut performance made it the most-watched premiere of any FX series on Hulu.

According to Hulu, the first season of “The Bear” was the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.

“The Bear” Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot, per FX’s official logline. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

“The Bear” stars White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Recurring cast members include Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon.

Christopher Storer created the series and executive produces alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson. Tyson Bidner is a producer.

The series is produced by FX Productions.