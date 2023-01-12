‘The Bear’ Sets Season 2 for Early Summer With 10 Episodes

Season 2 of FX-Hulu hit “The Bear” will be served in early summer, with two more episodes than its debut season.

FX Networks revealed the news on Thursday night via Twitter following the show’s TCA panel. An exact premiere date has not been announced yet. Season 1 of “The Bear” featured eight episodes, meaning fans will get to watch the antics of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) for another two episodes next season.

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” follows a young classically-trained chef who moves home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop following the suicide of his brother. After its premiere on Hulu in June 2022, the series caught fire with critics and viewers alike, leading White to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series on Tuesday night.

White, Edebiri, Storer and executive producer Joanna Calo gave Variety a peek into Season 2 earlier this month, confirming that the upcoming season will not see Carmy and Sydney become anything more than co-workers and (kind of) friends.

“We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” Storer said. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”