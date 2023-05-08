‘The Bear’ Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

Hulu will serve up Season 2 of “The Bear” on June 22, FX announced on social media.

It was previously revealed that the second season of the Chicago-based restaurant dramedy would premiere sometime in June.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, “The Bear” follows a young, classically trained chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef shop after his brother dies by suicide. The series also stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes.

In April, Variety exclusively revealed that Bob Odenkirk is joining the show in a guest starring capacity. Molly Gordon has also boarded the series in a key recurring role.

In a teaser trailer for the second season, released during the 95th Academy Awards, the kitchen staff packs up their belongings as they close the restaurant in preparation to relaunch it as The Bear. FX captioned the teaser on social media: “It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth.”

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” Season 2 will be 10 episodes long, two more than the first, and will focus on the new restaurant’s opening.

Storer executive produces alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson.

After its debut, “The Bear” became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and scored trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. Additionally, White won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy.

Season 1 of “The Bear” is available to stream on Hulu.