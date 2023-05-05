‘The Bear’ Season 2 Adds Molly Gordon to Cast

“The Bear” has added Molly Gordon to the cast of its second season.

The news came via Instagram posts from series creator Chris Storer and recurring star and co-producer Matty Matheson. Details regarding Gordon’s character remain under wraps, though FX confirms it is a key recurring role.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, an elite, Noma-trained chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s failing sandwich shop after his older brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal), dies by suicide. The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Edwin Lee Gibson as well as Matty Matheson, who co-produces the series.

Gordon is best known for appearing in films such as “Booksmart,” “Shiva Baby” and “You People.” Along with “The Bear,” up next, she will be seen in “Theater Camp,” a 2023 Sundance feature which she also co-wrote and co-directed with Nick Lieberman. The film premieres on July 14 via Searchlight Pictures.

She is repped by UTA, Burstein Company, Shelter PR and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

As exclusively reported by Variety, Season 2 of “The Bear” will also feature Bob Odenkirk in a guest starring role with character details not yet known.

Chris Storer created “The Bear” and executive produces alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog, as well as Josh Senior. Tyson Bidner serves as producer. The series hails from FX Productions.

Season 1 premiered via FX on Hulu in June of 2022 and was an immediate hit, becoming FX’s most watched half-hour series ever. Season 2 will debut this June.