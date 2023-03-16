‘The Bachelor’ Hits Multiplatform Ratings High with Season 27 Premiere

ABC’s “The Bachelor” has earned a victory with its latest season. With a 2.39 rating, the January Season 27 premiere measures as the series’ highest-rated multiplatform telecast in 1 year among the adults 18-49 key demo. That’s its highest rating since Jan. 24, 2022 according to data from Nielsen.

Additionally, “The Bachelor” premiere outperformed the show’s prior season average by 3% among the demographic.

After 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, Season 27’s opening episode showed a 268% increase among adults 18-49 over its initial Live+Same Day rating of 0.65 rating, marking the show’s biggest-ever delayed-viewing increase. The season premiere also managed to rake in an additional 3.6 million total viewers after 35 days of multiplatform viewing taking the original number from 3.0 million to 6.6 million.

For extra context, Season 26 of “The Bachelor” on ABC averaged a 0.81 rating in the key demographic and 3.66 million viewers in linear viewing.

In the latest episode, which aired on Monday, this season’s bachelor Zach Shallcross said goodbye to Charity Lawson, narrowing down his choices to the final three women after visiting each girl’s hometowns. The episode, hosted by Jesse Palmer, earned a .44 rating and attracted an audience of nearly 2.5 million total viewers, which is a 15% and 19% drop in both categories from previous episodes this season in linear viewing. That’s pretty consistent with the rest of the night’s programming — CBS’s “FBI,” Fox’s “9-1-1,” and NBC’s “Night Court” reboot all pulled a .4 rating in the demo on Monday night during the 8 p.m. block. However, “FBI” drew in the highest audience with 6.98 million total viewers.

ABC recently named Lawson as its newest bachelorette for Season 20, which will air this summer.

“The Bachelor” will continue with its final three episodes on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.