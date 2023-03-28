‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Parting Ways With Franchise After More Than Two Decades

“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss is parting ways with the franchise he created more than two decades ago, Variety has learned.

Fleiss will be replaced by new showrunners Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner, all of whom have long-term ties to “The Bachelor” franchise.

The news of Fleiss’ departure comes the day after “The Bachelor” wrapped up its 27th season. “The Bachelorette” heads into Season 20 this summer.

“First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity. I wish them a long and happy life together,” Fleiss says in a statement to Variety, referencing the winning couple from “The Bachelor” Season 27.

“I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss’ statement says. “They’ve found the perfect creative team for me to entrust ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and keep this lightening in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue.”

More to come…