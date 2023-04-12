‘The Ark’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

Syfy has ordered a second season of “The Ark,” NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday.

Created by Dean Devlin, “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams star.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of ‘The Ark.’ Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Devlin and Jonathan Glassner.

“The success of ‘The Ark’ is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.”

The news comes ahead of the first season finale, which is slated to premiere on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. All episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock.

“The Ark” opened on a high note for the network as the Feb. 1 series premiere broke a new record for the best in total viewers since January 2021, reaching 1.1 million, and best in the 18-49 demo since October 2021. “Resident Alien” and “Day of the Dead” previously held the two titles, respectively. The series reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms.

In addition to Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”) and Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”), Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment additionally executive produce. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.