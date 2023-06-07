‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Trailer: A Wedding Murder Mystery Reunites Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao

Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao are gearing up to solve another murder mystery in the trailer for Season 2 of “The Afterparty” on Apple TV+.

After showcasing a refreshing, genre-blending format in Season 1, “The Afterparty” is back for a second season and — you guessed it — someone dies, again. The first season was highly acclaimed, with standout characters like Haddish’s Detective Danner and Richardson’s Aniq quickly catching audiences’ attention.

Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, June 12, with two brand new episodes, followed by one weekly episode every Wednesday through Sept. 6.

The first official trailer sees Haddish back as her detective character, this time to get to the bottom of a wedding turned deadly for the groom. Throughout the 10 episodes, wedding guests will share their sides of what happened at the crime scene, all with their own unique perspectives.

In addition to the Season 1 stars, Haddish, Richardson and Chao are joined by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Season 1 had an equally A-list cast, including Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, John Early and Dave Franco, who was the murder victim.

“The Afterparty” is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner. Lord Miller’s SVP of television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Watch the full trailer below.