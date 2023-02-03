‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The news comes just weeks after the first season of the series debuted on the streamer on Jan. 19. Per Netflix, the show reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed.

“All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said series co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Gregg Mettler.

As the title would suggest, the series picks up years after the conclusion of “That ’70s Show” in 1995. Per the official logline, “Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.”

Original series stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama all appeared in the first season, as did Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series.

“That ’70s Show” co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner also co-created “That ’90s Show” along with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Mettler. All serve as executive producers along with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, and Mandy Summers