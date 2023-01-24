Netflix Top 10: ‘That ‘90s Show’ Lands at No. 5 With 41 Million Hours Viewed in Opening Weekend

After its Jan. 19 premiere, “That ’90s Show” has debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 list at No. 5. In its first four days of availability on the streamer, the series picked up 41.08 million hours viewed – a slow start given the popularity of the original series, “That ’70s Show.” Though, that number could expect to pick up in the coming weeks.

The rebooted comedy reunites Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.

As for “Ginny & Georgia,” Season 2 of the drama continues to lead the English-language TV chart for the week of Jan. 16-22 with 87.4 million hours viewed. In the previous week, the second installment was watched for 162.72 million hours. Created by Sarah Lampert, the series quickly jumped into the Top 10 in 88 countries following its Jan. 5 Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 of “Vikings: Valhalla” jumped from fourth to second place on the chart with 55.53 million hours viewed in its first 11 days on the streamer. It lands just ahead of “Wednesday,” which was watched for 45.74 million. That’s a pretty impressive show of staying power from the Jenna Ortega-led series – the show has spent nine weeks in the top half of the chart. Six of those weeks were spent at No. 1.

Both premiere seasons of “Ginny & Georgia” and “Vikings: Valhalla” made the list at No. 4 and 6, respectively. Figures for “Ginny & Georgia” Season 1 fell to 43.29 million hours viewed – a slight drop from the previous week’s 63.2 million hours viewed. The “Vikings: Valhalla” freshman season also experienced a tiny decrease from 25.5 million to 25.37 million hours viewed.

In seventh place is “Kaleidoscope” with 22.99 million hours viewed, followed by Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” In its fifth week on the chart, the third chapter of the comedy dropped to 15.55 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart was “New Amsterdam” Season 1 (14.64 million) and “The Walking Dead” Season 11 (11.8 million)

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Jan. 16-22 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by English-language movies, non-English-language TV shows and then non-English-language movies.