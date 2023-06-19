Three Thai Series Added to HBO Go Production Slate

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced three new Thai HBO Asia Originals: action-fantasy blockbuster “Khun Pan 3”; fun-filled cooking series “MarkKim + Chef” and reality series “Deane’s Dynasty.” The shows will be available exclusively to HBO and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



Thai TV content is currently growing in popularity among Asian TV audiences and has recently been seen pioneering soft homo-erotic series known as the ‘Boys Love’ genre, that has appeal to mature female audiences. BL is conspicuously absent from the new additions to the HBO Go slate.



“Khun Pan 3” is the final instalment of the “Khun Pan” franchise and represents a journey from 1950 after World War ll, as sorcerer cop Khun Pan is persuaded to take on another dangerous mission. This time he is hunting down two bandits and uncovering a conspiracy that challenges everything, he believes in.



“Khun Pan 3” is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri and produced by Sahamongkolfilm International. The cast includes Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer, Phakin Khamwilaisak, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Chidjun Hung, Phillip Thinroj, and Chalad Na Songkhla.



“MarkKim + Chef” follows soon-to-be married Thai television superstars, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat as they take on the commitment to learn to cook for each other like professional chefs. But Mark and Kim cannot cook and they will be learning from some of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity chefs. Produced by IFA Media, the show runs for ten episodes.



Reality series “Deane’s Dynasty” follows Thai celebrity power couple Lydia and Matthew Deane as they attempt to navigate the dramas of fame and family. The show is produced by 247 Pictures.



“This upcoming slate of HBO Asia Originals is reflective of the growing popularity of Thai content. We are proud to partner with Sahamongkolfilm International, IFA Media and 247 Pictures to champion homegrown creators, spotlight an incredible line up of Thai actors and bring local storytelling to audiences in the region and beyond,” said Magdalene Ew, head of content – entertainment at Warner Bros. Discovery, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

