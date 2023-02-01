‘Terminal List’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon, Prequel Series Starring Taylor Kitsch in the Works

Amazon has renewed “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt for Season 2, Variety has learned from sources.

In addition, the streamer is prepping a prequel series that will focus on Taylor Kitsch’s character in the original show.

Reps for Amazon declined to comment.

“The Terminal List” is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Pratt stars in the show as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes mission. Per the official logline, “When James returns home, he experiences conflicting memories of the event and questions his own culpability. As new evidence comes to light, he realizes there are dark forces working against him, endangering himself and the people he loves.”

Along with Pratt and Kitsch, the cast for Season 1 of the series included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

“The Terminal List” debuted on Amazon on July 1. The series hit number two on the Nieslen top 10 streaming charts during its first full week of availability, ranking only behind “Stranger Things.”

David DiGilio adapted the book for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Pratt also executive produces in addition to starring. Carr executive produces along with Jon Schumacher, Antoine Fuqua, and Daniel Shattuck. Fuqua also directed the series’ pilot. “The Terminal List” is produced by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards, a former teammate and BUD/S classmate of Reece’s who now works as a CIA Ground Branch operative. According to sources, the prequel would explore Edwards’ journey from the SEALS to the CIA. DiGilio will executive produce and showrun the prequel, with Pratt, Carr, and Fuqua also executive producing.