Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup)

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, announced on Wednesday his appointees to the Television Academy Executive Committee for 2023.

The six appointees include Casey Bloys, George Cheeks, Pearlena Igbokwe, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Lisa Nishimura and Zack Van Amburg. Each industry executive will help advise the Television Academy’s diverse initiatives and lead the organization throughout the upcoming year.

Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, oversees all programming efforts including “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” “Euphoria,” “Succession,” Hacks” and “The White Lotus.” Cheeks is president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer, news and sports, Paramount+. Pearlena Igbokwe is chair of Universal Studio Group, leading four studios: Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.

An award-winning writer, producer, director and actress, Calderón Kellett currently stars in, produces and showruns Amazon Prime’s “With Love.” Previously, Calderón Kellett wrote and produced for “Devious Maids” and “How I Met Your Mother” and has directed several episodes of television including “Lopez vs. Lopez,” “How I Met Your Father” and the “Mad About You” revival. Lisa Nishimura, VP of independent and documentary films at Netflix, began Netflix’s documentary team and has produced groundbreaking and groundbreaking documentaries such as “Making a Murderer,” “Chef’s Table,” “Our Planet” and “Tiger King.” Van Amburg, chief content officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV+, oversees global strategy for video programming including acclaimed programs “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” “Bad Sisters,” “Pachinko,” “For All Mankind,” “Slow Horses” and “Mythic Quest.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome these accomplished executives back to serve on our Executive Committee,” Scherma said in a statement. “They will continue to bring their extensive experience and insight to our dynamic organization.”

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Upshaws: Part 3.” The comedy series follows the Upshaw family as they continue to ride life’s ups and downs with new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises.

“The Upshaws” is created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes and stars Mike Epps (Bennie Upshaw), Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw) and Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw).

“The Upshaws” premieres Jan. 16 with all eight episodes premiering on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

HBO announced that its original eight-episode series “Rain Dogs” will debut March 6 at 10 p.m. on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

The dark comedy depicts a working-class single mom, her 10-year-old daughter and a privileged gay man in an unconventional love story on the fringes of society. The cast includes Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian.

Cash Carraway serves as writer, creator and executive producer for the series, along with executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Jo McClellan for BBC One. Henriette Colvin co-produced “Rain Dogs” for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, along with Ciara McIlvenny. Richard Laxton and Jennifer Perrott directed the series. “Rain Dogs” was a co-production between HBO and BBC One.

*

BET+ has announced that TV movie “The Reading” will premiere on Feb. 2.

The film follows the recently widowed Emma Leeden (Mo’Nique), who details the loss of her family in her new book “Invasion”. To generate press, Emma agrees to a staged reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown (Chastity Sereal) in Emma’s now fortified home. There’s only one problem, Sky’s spiritual connection is real, and evil emerges in a house they can’t get out of.

The film reunites Mo’Nique with producer Lee Daniels 14 years after their collaboration on “Precious.” “The Reading” is executive produced by Daniels and also stars Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi and Sara Alavi.

Watch the trailer below.