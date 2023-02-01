TelevisaUnivision Aims to Expand Upfront Pitch

Spanish-language TV giant TelevisaUnivision wants a bigger audience for its annual upfront presentation to advertisers.

The company intends to expand its in-person event during TV’s Upfront Week to a bgigger venue. Executives felt the 2022 pitch drew more people than it could accommodate. On Tuesday, May 16, the company will hold an event at Pier 36 in New York City — with a streaming option for those who cannot attend.

“The cultural firepower of U.S. Hispanics is indisputable, and more brands than ever are making the commitment to invest in this audience,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnvision, in a statement. “Marketers who have leaned in are seeing the incredible impact and those who have traditionally scaled back are now doubling down because of the proven resilience of this consumer base. Brands who are not prioritizing Spanish-language media will absolutely miss out. The time is now for everyone to embrace the growth this audience delivers.”

In 2022, TelevisaUnivison nticipated a double-digit-percentage increase in volume, with CPMs, or the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, rising as much as 8% to 9%. TelevisaUnivision saw growth in commitments from technology, pharmaceutical and financial advertisers. The new outlays from the latter two were significant for the company, which has been working to increase revenue from those sectors, which have not spent as heavily on Spanish-language media in the past.