TelevisaUnivision Nabs Spanish-Language Rights to Super Bowl LVII

TV’s Spanish-language Univision network will broadcast Super Bowl LVII next year, adding a new entrant to the usual coterie of English-language outlets that show the game.

The deal was struck in partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, which has the rights to show the game in English.

The details were released as part of TelevisaUnivision’s annual “upfront” presentation, when U.S. networks try to sell the bulk of their commercial programming ahead of their next programming cycle.

The company also disclosed that its ViX streaming outlet has more than 30 million monthly active users globally, with Pierluigi Gazzolo, the CEO of ViX noting that ” 80% of consumption on VIX is content no one else has and, importantly, 63% of users on ViX are incremental to the massive audience we serve on linear, which means greater cross-platform reach for all of you.”

In other programming highlights, Ilia Calderon, the anchor of Univision’s Aqui y Ahora will host a new true crime series premiering on ViX that looks at compelling storylines through the Latino lens. And ViX will launch “El Extrano Retorno de Diana Salazar,” starring Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli. The 2024 telenovela will tell the story of two soulmates trapped in the threshold between life and death over several centuries. Another ViX series, “Circo Gomez,” will feature Eugenio Derbez in a story about a dysfunctional family that runs a shoddy traveling circus.

The company will also telecast the Latin Grammys from Seville, Spain on November 16, marking the first-ever international telecast in the history of the show.