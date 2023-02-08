‘Tehran’ Renewed for Season 3 With Hugh Laurie Added to Cast

Apple TV+ has renewed “Tehran” for a third season, in which Hugh Laurie will join the cast as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

“Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in Season 3, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive. Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi return to play Faraz and Nahid, respectively, while Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei are new additions to the series.

Laurie is best known for starring as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama “House” for eight seasons, with other prominent credits including BBC One and AMC’s “The Night Manager,” HBO’s “Veep” and the films “Sense and Sensibility,” “The Borrowers” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” Laurie is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The series debuted in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2022. Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created the series Daniel Syrkin serves as director and co-creator. Executive producers include Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

“‘Tehran’ is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “Like viewers everywhere, we can’t wait for another heart-pounding season from Dana, Shula, Danny, Tony and the rest of the creative team. We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”