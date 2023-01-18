‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Sets Spring Premiere and Debuts First Look at Ted and Nathan’s Rivalry

The third season of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso” will premiere in spring 2023. The season also has a new first look image, seen above, depicting Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) facing each other after becoming rivals in the Season 2 finale.

The news came out of Apple’s presentation during the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, which also featured “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein on a panel about their upcoming comedy series “Shrinking.” When asked about “Ted Lasso” during the panel, Lawrence was tight-lipped but about Season 3 but said, “I’ve seen cuts, and it’s fucking amazing,” as Goldstein emphasized his pride in the season.

Though no official confirmation has been issued, it has long been believed that Season 3 will be the end of “Ted Lasso” — in large part due to comments by cast members. Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that he saw a three-season arc for the series but would potentially be open to making more, while Goldstein said to the Sunday Times that Season 3 of was being written as a curtain call.

“Ted Lasso” follows its title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. At the end of Season 2, after feeling scorned by Ted, Nathan leaves AFC Richmond to coach a rival team owned by the Richmond owner’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband (Anthony Head). Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Phil Dunster also star.

Sudeikis serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions banner, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.