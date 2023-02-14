‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date at Apple, Drops First Teaser

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 officially has a premiere date at Apple.

The streamer announced that the critically-acclaimed sports comedy will return on Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. This will mark the first time that an Apple series In addition, Apple has released the first teaser trailer for the season, which can be seen below.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” will consist of 12 episodes. Per the official description of the season, “the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

The cast of the series also includes Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Sudeikis developed the series along with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Hunt. It is based on the existing format and characters first featured on NBC Sports. Sudeikis serves as an executive producer in addition to starring. Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also executive produce along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer as well as Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer on the series. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.