‘Ted Lasso’ Star Phil Dunster’s Role in ‘Surface’ Season 2 at Apple Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ted Lasso” breakout Phil Dunster’s role in the second season of “Surface” has been revealed.

Dunster joining the second season of the Gugu Mbatha-Raw-led Apple series was reported in early March, but character details were being kept under wraps at the time.

Variety can now exclusively report that Dunster will star as Quinn, the older brother of Eliza (Millie Brady). Quinn is described as “the privileged scion of a troubled, old-money family who’s attempting to blaze a new trail for the younger generation – all the while struggling against his own darker tendencies.”

As previously announced, “Surface” Season 2 will see Mbatha-Raw’s character Sophie return to her hometown of London and “rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.”

Dunster is best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in fellow Apple series “Ted Lasso,” the critically-acclaimed and award-winning comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who heads to England to manage a Premier League team. Tartt is the star player of the team who initially bristles at Lasso’s coaching.

Dunster’s other recent credits include the six-part series “The Devil’s Hour” at Amazon. He will reprise his role in the second season of that show. He has also been in projects like “The Good Liar,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Ten Percent,” and “Catastrophe.”

He is repped by Independent Talent Group out of the UK, CAA, Authentic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Surface” was created by Veronica West, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine produce.