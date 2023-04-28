‘Ted Lasso’ Cracks Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10, ‘The Night Agent’ Crosses 3 Billion Viewing Minutes

Apple TV+’s comedy “Ted Lasso” cracked Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart during the March 27 – April 2 viewing window, coming in at No. 10 on the list with 570 million minutes viewed following the Season 3 release on March 15. According to Nielsen, over half of that recorded figure was generated by the most recent episode.

Meanwhile, “The Night Agent” set a new record as it continues to lead the rankings for the second week. This week’s number was up 17% from last week to 3.1 billion viewing minutes — pushing the series to No. 24 on Nielsen’s list of most-watched streaming titles in a measurement week since 2020. It’s worth noting that there have only been 26 titles since 2020 to garner over 3 billion viewing minutes in a measurement week.

“Love is Blind,” another Netflix title, slid into second place in this week’s rankings garnering 1.24 billion minutes viewed after the release of episodes 6-8 — that’s a significant jump from the previous week’s No. 9 ranking. The episodes were available for three days of the viewing window.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s “Murder Mystery 2” debuted on the overall titles chart at No. 3 with 1.124 billion viewing minutes. Additionally, the original version also saw an uptick in viewing and totaled 423 million minutes, pushing both films into the No. 1 and 2 spots in the movies list. 52% of viewers that watched the original “Murder Mystery” this week also watched “Murder Mystery 2.”

Coming in just underneath is “The Mandalorian” at No. 4. The Disney+ title was viewed for 878 million minutes with the addition of episode 5 in the fourth season — that’s up 10% from the previous week. According to Nielsen, the newest episode generated 46% of that total audience.

More to come…