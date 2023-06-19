‘Ted Lasso’ Cast on Jason Sudeikis’ Inspirational Speech on the Last Day of Shooting

AFC Richmond brought some of its top players and an esteemed journalist to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival after the soccer team at the heart of Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” concluded its final season.

Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, Cristo Fernandez and James Lance bid a fond farewell to the show in Monaco. But is it truly good-bye? When asked about it, Harris replied: “We’re still pretty much together. We were in L.A. last week, and now we’re in Monte-Carlo. I suppose we’re enjoying the fruits of our labor.” Lance chimed in, saying: “The show may be over, but we’re just getting started, aren’t we? We’re still here, having a great time.”

When it comes to those hoping for a fourth season, Lance said: “There’s always hope.” His co-stars echoed together, “Believe,” the rallying cry that their manager, Ted Lasso, instilled in the team.

Rumors are swirling. There have been talks of spin-offs, with Apple TV+ teasing the possibility through a tweet featuring a photo of three coaches (Coach Beard, Roy Kent and Nate Shelley), and the caption “smells like potential.” When discussing spin-offs, the cast jokingly speculated about the characters ending up in the Bahamas.

There are currently no concrete plans regarding the future of the show. However, all four of them cherish the incredible journey that led them to meet President Joe Biden.

Lance shared an anecdote about a speech made by Jason Sudeikis, the show’s lead and co-creator, on the last day of shooting. According to Lance, Sudeikis gathered everyone and said: “This is a piece of magic. Let’s take it out into the world, back to our families, and share it with our children. Let it accompany us to our next job. Take this light and let it shine.” Lance added: “It couldn’t have been more Ted Lasso, but it truly came from the heart.”

This vision is already being realized as most of the cast members have secured new projects.

Fernandez will continue working with Apple TV+ and expressed his excitement, stating: “I’ll be staying in the same home with ‘Acapulco.'” He will be appearing in Season 3, returning to Mexico. He is also starting his own film company called Espectro MX Films.

Harris, on the other hand, will be venturing into the world of animated shows for the first time, marking an exciting new opportunity for the budding actor.

Lance, always eager for new challenges, is about to embark on a movie called “The Salt Path” in the U.K. He shared: “It stars Gillian Anderson and is based on a book of the same name. The film is directed by Marianne Elliott, an incredible theater director making her debut in the world of cinema.”

As for Bokinni, he currently has no projects lined up but is actively seeking something completely different and fresh to explore.

Although “Ted Lasso” may have concluded its final game, there remains the belief that there will be more stories to come for the cast.