‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham to Lead Musical Holiday Special at Apple

Hannah Waddingham is set to star in a musical holiday special for Apple TV+.

Titled “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” the special will feature Waddingham and surprise guests in performances and musical numbers. It will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, with Waddingham accompanied by her Big band.

The special will be produced by Done + Dusted and directed bywinner Hamish Hamilton. Waddingham will also executive produce along with Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco. Done + Dusted previously collaborated with Apple on “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Waddingham can currently be seen in Season 3 of the hit Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso,” for which she won the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2021. She is also set to co-host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Her other acting credits include hit shows like “Game of Thrones” at HBO and “Sex Education” at Netflix, as well as the Disney+ film “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Waddingham is an accomplished musical theater actress, with three Olivier Award nominations for her roles in “Kiss Me Kate,” “A Little Night Music,” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

She is repped by Atlas Artists, CAA (US), CAM (UK), and Wolf-Kasteler.

Along with Waddingham’s special and the Mariah Carey special, Apple has also collaborated with Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan on the competition series “My Kind of Country.” The show was billed as a global search for new country music talent and was the first competition series to air on Apple.