Paley Center Cancels Next Week’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Finale Event

Plans have been scrapped to mark the Apple TV+ “Ted Lasso” Season 3 finale with a major Paley Center-sponsored celebration in Beverly Hills on May 30.

“We are reaching out to share the news that due to unforeseen circumstances the ‘Ted Lasso’ season finale screening and event planned for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills will not be taking place as scheduled,” the Paley Center said in a statement on Thursday. “All ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any questions, please email customercare@paleycenter.org and a representative will get back to you as soon as possible.”

As originally announced, the panel boasted most of the series’ top stars, including executive producer Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Brendan Hunt (“Coach Beard”), Hannah Waddingham (“Rebecca Welton”), Phil Dunster (“Jamie Tartt”), Nick Mohammed (“Nathan Shelley”), Juno Temple (“Keeley Jones”), Jeremy Swift (“Leslie Higgins”), Cristo Fernandez (“Dani Rojas”), Billy Harris (“Colin Hughes”), Kola Bokinni (“Isaac McAdoo”) and James Lance (“Trent Crimm”). Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans was slated to moderate.

Beyond blaming “unforseen circumstances,” the Paley Center didn’t elaborate on what forced the cancellation — but it does seem like the writers strike must have had an impact on the proceedings. For one thing, both Sudeikis and Hunt are WGA members and writers on “Ted Lasso,” so it always seemed unlikely that they would participate.

In the original pitch for the event, the Paley Center promoted it this way: “Join members of the cast and creative team of Ted Lasso, one of the most heartwarming shows on TV today, for a preview screening of the season three finale and lively conversation at our special PaleyLive event. See the season three finale of this award-winning series before it premieres on Apple TV+! Hear firsthand about the making of the show, the impact it’s had on audiences, and the inspiration behind its uplifting message ‘Be Kind.’ This is a rare opportunity to see some of the biggest stars and creators in TV today, and to be a part of the excitement surrounding one of the most beloved shows on television.”

Tickets for the event first went on sale prior to the commencement of the strike, on April 28 for Paley supporting, family and individual members (with prices ranging from $25 to $65), and April 29 for general public (with prices between $45 and $85).

Apple TV+ still has a “Ted Lasso” FYC event set for Saturday, June 10.