‘Ted Lasso’ Director MJ Delaney Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

MJ Delaney, an Emmy and BAFTA award-winning director, has signed with CAA for representation.

Delaney directed the latter half of “Ted Lasso” Season 1 for Apple TV+, for which she earned a DGA and Emmy nomination for outstanding directing for a comedy series. She went on to make a splash in the 2022 awards season when she won the directing Emmy for her work on Season 2, Episode 10 of the comedy titled “No Weddings And A Funeral.” She also earned a second DGA nomination.

More recently, Delaney directed the first few episodes of the show’s third season and is attached to helm the final three episodes of Sally Wainwright’s new series “Renegade Nell.” The series is produced by Lookout Point for Disney+.

Her other credits include an episode of the recently released Apple TV+ docuseries “Gutsy,” with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and the latter half of “Ten Percent,” the UK remake of the hit French series “Call My Agent,” which was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. Delaney directed all six episodes of “Frank of Ireland” and won the BAFTA award for best short form program for “Morgana Robinson’s Summer” in 2018.

The director popped onto the scene with her 2013 film “Powder Room.” The film was picked up at Cannes and was theatrically released by Universal Pictures later that year. In 2016, she partnered with the United Nations Global Goals to release “#WhatIReallyReallyWant,” a re-direction of the classic Spice Girls music video, featuring women and girls from across the globe. She followed up the campaign the following year with Beyoncé’s “Freedom For Girls.” In 2018, Delaney released “Think,” an homage to the late Aretha Franklin, and a powerful call for improving education for girls around the world for The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Delaney continues to be represented in the UK by Lark.